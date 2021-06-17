Legislation has been Approved Making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. House has joined the U.S. Senate in approving legislation making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday. The bill now goes to President Biden, and he is expected to sign it into law today.

The Senate vote was unanimous, but the House voted 415 to 14 in favor, Two of those 14 no votes came from Alabama Representatives: Rep.Mike Rogers and Rep. Mo Brooks, both Republicans.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas – two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.