2/17

WLK114a_0121r

Walker -- “Mehar’s Jacket” -- Image Number: WLK114a_0121r -- Pictured (L-R):Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez and Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett -- Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.