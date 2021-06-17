UPDATE: Montgomery Police Conducting Death Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says a man’s death that had been investigated as a homicide has now become a death investigation instead.

The case involves 37-year-old Daniel Ellison of Clanton. On Saturday, June 12, at about 4:15 a.m., police went to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road after getting a call of a person shot. They found Ellison with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say no additional information is available for release in connection to this investigation.

If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.