Wetumpka Woman Killed in Montgomery Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a three-car crash that left a Wetumpka woman dead.

Police say at about 12:45 this afternoon, they were called to the area of Atlanta Highway and McLemore Drive. They say the passenger in one of the cars, 89-year-old Louise Widner of Wetumpka, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No one else involved in the wreck was hurt.

Police say their investigation shows the car Widner was in had failed to yield the right of way as it made a left turn from Atlanta Highway onto McLemore Drive.

This will be the 12th traffic fatality of 2021 in Montgomery.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this wreck to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.