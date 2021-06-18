3 Degree Guarantee: Alabama Kidney Foundation Gets $1,400 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler is presenting another 3 Degree Guarantee check.

He’s presenting a check for $1,400 to the Alabama Kidney Foundation, our charity for the month of May. The money comes courtesy of Gipson’s Tire Pros and Alabama News Network.

It will be used to help kidney patients right here in our area.

“We have a waiting list in Alabama of over 300 people to receive a kidney,” Shannon Morrell of the Alabama Kidney Foundation said. “So dialysis treatments are three times a week, three hours per treatment. So a lot of these people have to quit their jobs. We go in and help pay for things like daily living needs, medicines, prescriptions and even things like their power bills and utility bills. So this money will be put to good use for these patients.”

Gipson’s Tire Pros and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money adds up throughout the month and a check for the total amount is presented to that month’s charity.