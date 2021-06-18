Alabama Asks Court to Dismiss Part of Suit Over Prisons

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama is asking a federal court to dismiss part of the Justice Department’s lawsuit over conditions in its men’s prisons.

Attorneys for the state say the federal government hasn’t specified which prisons are troubled by problems including broken locks and flooding.

The state says that means it can’t properly defend itself. It’s asking a judge to dismiss parts of the complaint dealing with unsafe and unsanitary conditions and staffing. The federal government sued the state in December after twice warning about conditions in state lockups. The state acknowledges problems but says they aren’t bad enough to be unconstitutional.

