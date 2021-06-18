Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church Helps the Hungry with Weekly Food Drives

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church in Montgomery held its weekly food drive Thursday.

The church partners with the Montgomery Area Food Bank to distribute food to the community.

The food giveaway uses a drive-through process to help provide quick distribution of food to each car. Volunteers place all kinds of foods from meats, breads, fresh vegetables and canned goods inside.

The church and the food bank have provided this food drive since the start of the pandemic back in March 2020.