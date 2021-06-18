Fatal Crash Involving Two Semis Closes Portion of Troy Highway

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE:

Only the Southbound lanes of Hwy 231 are closed at this time. All Northbound lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL:

A crash involving two semi trucks has closed a portion of Highway 231 in Montgomery County.

Pike Road Fire Capt. David Hughes said the crash on Hwy 231 at Hwy 82 & Old Carter Hill Road has the highway fully blocked at this time and LifeFlight has been called in.

ALEA has confirmed that there are fatalities, but no word on how many at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on US 231 at US 82 in Montgomery County with fatalities. Please seek an alternate route. #ALEA #RoadReport https://t.co/orOYnM7505 — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) June 18, 2021

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

