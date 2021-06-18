Dallas Co. EMA Watching for Flooding Threat from Tropical Weather System

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Emergency Management Agency is one of many that will be monitoring weather conditions this weekend due to the threat from a tropical weather system that will likely bring several inches of rain to Alabama.

The EMA is already urging people to stay weather aware through the weekend.

EMA Director Toya Stiles says torrential rainfall could cause flash flooding on roads and low-lying areas.

Dallas County is one of several counties in our area already under a flash flood watch.

“We are not expecting any issues as far as the river rising. We’re just expecting flash flood on roadways and areas that’s prone to flooding,” Stiles told Alabama News Network.

Alabama News Network’s Weather Authority team will be tracking conditions all weekend. Be sure to download our weather app so you can get the latest information. Search “ANN Weather” in your app store.