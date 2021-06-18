Montgomery City Councilmen Host “Coffee and Conversation” Event to Hear from Concerned Citizens

by Alabama News Network Staff

The first “Coffee and Conversation” with Montgomery city councilmen CC Calhoun and Oronde Mitchell was held Friday morning at The Coffee House. The Coffee House is located at 981 Adam’s Ave.

“Coffee and Conversation” was designed to give Montgomery residents a chance to voice their concerns and inform city leaders about the various things that are going on in the community. Their goal is to hear the voices of the community.

Friday’s topics ranged from gun violence, the city’s trash problems, and Summer programs for Montgomery kids. They also discussed the hiring of a new police chief.

The event was an open form style setting that lasted about an hour.

City Councilmen Oronde Mitchell says they are coming out to hear the concerns of the people and to take notes each week from different locations in the city.

The “Coffee and Conversation” meetings will be held at different businesses throughout the city by different city councilmen each week.