Rain, Wind, And Possibly Brief Tornadoes Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday started with some sunshine, but the day closes with an overcast sky. Scattered showers and storms also drifted south to north through our area during the afternoon. These were associated with one of the outer feeder bands of potential tropical cyclone three. It still isn’t a tropical depression or tropical storm Claudette. However, the National Hurricane Center still indicates it could become tropical storm Claudette prior to landfall around midnight Friday night. From there, it weakens and turns northeast. It moves into south-central Mississippi by Saturday afternoon, and into west-central Alabama Saturday night.

Impacts to our area are greatest Saturday. Rain looks to be heavy and widespread throughout the day. Rain totals of 3-6″ with locally higher amounts are possible. That amount of rain could lead to river and flash flooding. Brief, spin-up type tornadoes are possible throughout the day within stronger tropical bands. Wind won’t be particularly strong, but gusts of 30 to 35 mph appear possible outside of storms.

The remnants of the system depart Alabama Saturday night. The heaviest rainfall comes to an end after midnight, but the soupy, tropical air remains in play Sunday. That leads to additional showers and storms of a scattered coverage by the afternoon. Sunday’s storms don’t have a severe weather risk at the moment.

Rain chances remain rather high early next week, with scattered to numerous showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. The heat and humidity creep back in next week otherwise, with highs approaching 90° each afternoon. Rain chances appear to decline by late next week, but won’t be zero. Global models also hint that a front could approach or even push through our area by the middle of the week. Time will tell on that for sure, it’s the time of the year where true cold fronts are a rarity.