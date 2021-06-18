Search on for Man Accused of Killing Co-Worker at Dirt Pit

by Alabama News Network Staff

DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for a suspect after a man shot and killed a fellow worker at a south Alabama dirt pit.

Local and federal authorities were searching Wednesday for the suspect, a 45-year-old man from Mobile. Killed in Wednesday’s shooting at the Daphne dirt pit was 45-year-old Yaphet Hunter of Chunchula. Baldwin County sheriff’s officials say the gunfire happened while the two were engaged in an altercation around 10 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect pulled a gun and shot Hunter. The sheriff’s department says the victim and the suspect were contract workers at the business.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved