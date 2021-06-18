Troy Police Need Your Help Finding Missing 13-Year-Old

by Savanna Sabb

Authorities need help finding missing teen, Daniella Camellia Lee the 13- year-old was last seen leaving her house in Troy on June 15, and has not been seen since. The day she disappeared, Lee was wearing Air Force One shoes and ripped jeans or shorts.

Where she was going is unknown at this time. Lee is 5’3, weighs 120 pounds, and is African American.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.