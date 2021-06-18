What the Tech? App of the Day: Pricepulse

by Alabama News Network Staff

Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is June 21st and 22nd and if you’re planning to shop Prime Days, arm yourselves with an app.

Pricepulse is a shopping app that tracks the prices of items at major retailers but it’s amazing for Amazon shoppers who don’t want to risk missing a bargain.

Connect Pricepulse with your Amazon account and you can import your wish lists and cart. It’ll show you the current price of items, along with the highest, lowest, and average in Amazon history.

I searched Pricepulse for an early Prime Day deal on the Anova Sous Vide precision cooker. It shows the average price is around $363. During Prime Days, it’s 45% off, and $200 is the lowest price ever.

A ViewSonic portable projector is just under $200 currently, but a search on Pricepulse shows that’s about the average. In more detail, it shows the price dropped to about $150 last Prime Day. So maybe I’ll wait.

You can start watching a sale item by simply tapping the screen. When it drops to its lowest price ever, you’ll get a notification. You can even order through the Pricepulse app.

Pricepulse is for iOS and Android devices. There’s a Chrome plug-in too.