What the Tech? How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon Prime Days

by Alabama News Network Staff

Even though Amazon had to move Prime Day to October last year, it still set all kinds of records. In terms of sales, Prime Day is bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Combined.

Some shoppers even take off work to try and get the best deals. Here are a few things you can do over the weekend to increase your odds of getting what you want.

Some lightning deals go fast. Deep discounts don’t last long. You’ll improve your odds by shopping, not on Amazon’s website, but in the Amazon app. The rapid-fire deals are easier to find. Plus, you can turn on notifications for items that are upcoming. If you’re a Prime member you’ll be able to place orders on some items ahead of time.

This year Amazon is offering some early access deals through Alexa devices. Just ask “Alexa, what are my deals?”.

This is Amazon’s big push to sign more people up for Prime, which costs $120 a year. No need to pay that though. If you haven’t already had a Prime account you can sign up for a 30-day trial to get you through Prime Days.

Amazon’s also offering a $150 gift card for anyone who applies and gets approved for an Amazon Prime credit card.

If you are shopping for a particular item, do some research over the weekend. Copy and paste the website address into camelcamelcamel.com to see the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon.

Some items might be traditionally lower on Black Friday so it might be best to wait.

And before ordering anything that isn’t a name brand, pay attention to the ratings and reviews. Look at the 2 and 3-star reviews and ignore the 5-star reviews. Amazon’s trying to remove fake reviews, but they always increase ahead of Prime Day.

And I’ll say it again, don’t forget about other major retailers. Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Wayfair, and others have their own summer sales events going on Monday and Tuesday as well.