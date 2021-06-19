As Claudette Exits, Rain Will Still Be In The Forecast

by Riley Blackwell

As Tropical Depression Claudette exits the Deep South, heavy rain and gusty winds are still possible on the backside of its’ rotation. A couple of tornado warnings have been spawned as Claudette made landfall, with some damage present in parts of South Alabama and Florida. Claudette’s departure does not mean the end of rain for Central and South Alabama, however, as elevated rain chances are still expected throughout the work week. In terms of temperature, we will be seeing below average temperatures throughout the week, staying in the low-to-mid 80s for the duration of the week.

Rain chances, as mentioned, do not decrease as Claudette moves out. A front is expected to move southward towards the beginning and middle of the week, bringing the chance for more rain. After the start of the week, temperatures will start to climb into the upper 80s as we progress closer to next weekend, where more rain will be expected.