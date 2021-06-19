Rain Didn’t Stop Juneteenth Celebration at Rosa Parks Museum

by Alabama News Network Staff

The rain didn’t prevent people from attending today’s second citywide Juneteenth celebration in downtown Montgomery.

Tents lined both sides of Montgomery Street in front of Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum as people braved the rain with their umbrellas in hand to visit the tents.

They’ve waited for this moment for over a year. Last year, the Juneteenth celebration had to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the rain this year, Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum brought its celebration to the streets with an in-person block party.

The free event featured free admission to the museum and Children’s Wing, live music and a host of local food and merchandise and craft vendors.