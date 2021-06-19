Suspect Shot and Killed in Standoff with Lee County Deputies and State Troopers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of the suspect.

ALEA says the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was told of a person with a gun on Lee Road 206 near Uchee Creek shortly after 1:00 this morning.

Deputies and state troopers went to the scene, where a standoff began, according to ALEA. Investigators say several attempts were made to get the suspect to drop the gun, however, they say he pointed the gun at the officers and was shot.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Jeff Melvin of Salem. He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where he died.

No officers were hurt.

At the request of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA says special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are now investigating what happened. ALEA says once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.