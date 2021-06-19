TORNADO WATCH Until 7PM for Much of Viewing Area

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tornadowatch061921

Alabama News Network is tracking the potential for severe weather that is moving across parts of South and Central Alabama right now in association with Tropical Storm Claudette.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7PM CDT for part of the Alabama News Network viewing area, including these counties:

   BARBOUR              BULLOCK             BUTLER              
   COFFEE               COVINGTON           CRENSHAW            
   DALE                 GENEVA              HENRY               
   HOUSTON              LEE                 LOWNDES             
   MACON                MONTGOMERY          PIKE                
   RUSSELL

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free Alabama News Network weather app:
iPhoneAndroid

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

Watches & Warnings
Live Interactive Radar
Exclusive WeatherSTEM – live conditions in Montgomery
Weather Authority: TwitterFacebook
Weather Authority Web Page
Safe from the Storm – storm safety tips

Categories: Montgomery, News, South Alabama, Statewide, Troy, West Alabama
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts