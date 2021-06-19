TORNADO WATCH Until 7PM for Much of Viewing Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking the potential for severe weather that is moving across parts of South and Central Alabama right now in association with Tropical Storm Claudette.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7PM CDT for part of the Alabama News Network viewing area, including these counties:

BARBOUR BULLOCK BUTLER COFFEE COVINGTON CRENSHAW DALE GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON LEE LOWNDES MACON MONTGOMERY PIKE RUSSELL

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

