UPDATE: 15-20 People Hurt, Two Seriously in Escambia County Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency says a tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette has demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Emergency Management Agency says 15 to 20 people were hurt, two seriously.

Most of the damage is in or near the towns of Brewton and East Brewton.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson says a suspected tornado “pretty much leveled” a mobile home park, toppled trees onto houses and ripped the roof off of a high school gym. There were immediate no reports of deaths.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the tornado down in the East Brewton area at approximately 7:30 a.m. EMA has confirmed three injuries as well as several damaged homes in the area.

State troopers are on scene to provide assistance. U.S. Highway 29 in East Brewton is closed due to downed power lines in the roadway.

