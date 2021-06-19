Wreck Closes Interstate 65 in Butler County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a section of Interstate 65 in Butler County is closed due to a wreck.

State Troopers say the multi-vehicle crash is on I-65 northbound at the 138 mile marker. As a result of the crash, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

This area is south of the Fort Deposit exit (exit 142) but north of the northernmost Greenville exit (exit 130).

ALEA is asking everyone to avoid this area and if possible, seek an alternate route.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.