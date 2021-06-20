Father, Baby Killed in I-65 Crash in Butler County Were from Tennessee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tributes to the victims of yesterday’s fiery 17-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County are coming in to Alabama News Network.

The crash killed 10 people, nine of them children.

Two of the people killed were from New Hope, Tennessee, just west of Chattanooga. Cody Fox, 29, and his nine-month-old daughter Ariana were among the victims.

They were in an SUV that overturned. Cody Fox was pronounced dead at the scene and Ariana died at a hospital.

Cody Fox was the chief of the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department in Tennessee and a member of the Marion County, Tennessee, Emergency Management Agency. People who knew him and worked with him are posting their condolences.

The other victims were in a small bus from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. They ranged in age from 4-17. The driver was pulled out, but rescuers couldn’t get the girls out in time because the wreckage was on fire.

The ranch is part of the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, which care for the state’s abused, neglected, homeless and dependent children. The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch was opened in 1973. The girls who live there attend school in Reeltown.

ALEA says of the 17 vehicles, seven were on fire when state troopers arrived on the scene.

