Federal Investigators to Examine Butler County Crash that Killed 10 People

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has learned that investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will be going to Butler County to examine Saturday’s crash that killed 10 people, nine of them children.

An estimated 15 vehicles were involved in the wreck on Interstate 65 NB between Greenville and Fort Deposit. Local investigators believed rain from Tropical Storm Claudette may have been a factor and may have caused at least one vehicle to hydroplane.

Ten NTSB investigators are scheduled to arrive in Alabama tonight.

The investigation will focus on vehicle technologies such as forward collision warning systems, fuel tank integrity, motor carrier operations and occupant survivability.

Eight of the people killed were in a small bus from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. The other two were in an SUV. Fire was a factor in the wreck.

