Generally Clear Father’s Day But Rain Returns To Start The Week

by Riley Blackwell

As Tropical Storm Claudette moves out of our area, general clearing is expected throughout the day, with a passing shower or two possible in the afternoon due to remnants of Claudette. Temperatures will stay slightly below average, hovering in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend, with lows in the low to mid 70s. However, rain chances begin to trend upwards to start the week, as a front is expected to pass through and give us a fairly good chance for rain and storms; some which could be on the heavier side. A cloudy start to Monday is also expected, with those clouds persisting throughout the day. A similar story for Tuesday is anticipated as well, with a cloudy start and rain expected in the afternoon.

Throughout the week, rain chances gradually start to decrease headed into the middle of the week, with temperatures also slightly on the rise. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s this week, with rain chances hovering in the 20-40% range after Tuesday.