Man, Child Killed Near Tuscaloosa by Falling Tree in Heavy Rain

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were killed when a tree fell on their house Saturday just outside the Tuscaloosa city limits, Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit told The Tuscaloosa News.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains pelted much of Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa and Northport areas had several inches of rain in just a few hours as some of the rain bands from Tropical Storm Claudette remained stationary over that part of the state. That led to many reports of flash flooding as the storm moved across Alabama.

