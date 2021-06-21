Driver Safety Tips For Hydroplaning Situations, After Deadly Crash In Butler County

by Ja Nai Wright

The 17 vehicle crash that occurred in Butler County over the weekend has made road safety concerns a priority once again. Authorities believe that at least one of the vehicles involved, hydroplaned as a result of the water on the roads. Hydroplaning is a dangerous and unpredictable occurrence that can happen to anyone at anytime on the roads.

“Hydroplaning is essentially the tire leaving the roads surface by riding up on water. Um so, you basically loose all contact with the road, which can lead to uncontrollable steering and skidding” Matthew Aiken- Gipson’s Tire Pros

Other than driving slowly on the road there aren’t many other ways to prevent hydroplaning in weather conditions that involve rain and strong winds. It is very important that when you are behind the wheel that you are focused on driving, limiting all distractions and if you don’t feel safe or cannot see clearly, pull over and wait for conditions to get better.

“Make sure you are focused on the task of driving. Especially during bad weather its definitely not the time to try to be playing with the radio, other settings. Its never good to drive distracted, anything that takes your eyes off of the road for 2 seconds or greater will significantly increase your crash risk.” Dr. Benjamin McManus

If you happen to be in a situation where you experience hydroplaning the most important thing is not to panic or make any sudden changed to how you are driving.

“Whether that’s sudden movements with the steering wheel, suddenly slamming on the breaks or the accelerator, when you hydroplane you essentially skiing on the water, at that point you want to try to coast through it as best as you can.” Dr. McManus

Dr. McManus also says that if the rear of your car begins to turn in any direction that you then turn the wheel the same direction to steer with the ski to coast through the hydroplane until you can regain that control.