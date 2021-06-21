Governor Ivey Issues State of Emergency for Tropical Storm Claudette Recovery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A tropical storm ripped through Alabama over the weekend that resulted in 13 deaths.

Governor Ivey has issued a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Claudette to aid in any recovery efforts. The state of emergency went into effect Friday, June 18.

The state of emergency includes: Baldwin, Butler, Cherokee, DeKalb, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Tuscaloosa.

Governor Ivey has issued the following statement:

“As portions of our state recover from the effects of Tropical Storm Claudette, I have declared a state of emergency to ensure that any needed state resources are available to folks in impacted counties. My heart and prayers continue to go out to the loved ones of those tragically lost in the storms. We will continue to offer any help that we can from the state level to help our people bounce back from a tough day. Y’all, we can, and we will get through this.” – Governor Kay Ivey