High Rain Chances Through Tuesday

by Ben Lang

While we waved goodbye to Claudette over the weekend, we haven’t waved goodbye to clouds, showers and storms. The abundant sunshine of Sunday afternoon was brief, with widespread clouds and scattered showers and storms in the forecast Monday afternoon. Despite clouds and rain at times, high temperatures likely reach the mid to upper 80s in most locations. Other than that, expect a breezy southwest wind of around 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.

Showers and storms won’t go away tonight, with scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms this evening and overnight. Otherwise, expect a cloudy sky with lows in the low to mid 70s. Clouds remain rather widespread Tuesday, with scattered to numerous showers and storms spanning from the morning to afternoon and evening hours. Through Tuesday, it won’t be raining everywhere at all times. But just about any location could see multiple rounds of rain, and locations the see several bouts of heavy rain could pick up as much as 2-4″.

A cold front pushes through part of our area Tuesday before stalling in far south Alabama Tuesday night. Since it won’t be a “clean” frontal passage, scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast Wednesday, with plenty of warmth/heat and humidity otherwise. Expect highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance appears more isolated Thursday, but scattered again on Friday. Meanwhile, daytime highs could be in the low 90s each afternoon.

This weekend doesn’t look like a washout, but it won’t be completely sunny and dry either. Look for scattered showers and storms, particularly each afternoon. Highs likely reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.