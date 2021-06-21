JUNE ’21: Welcome Food Pantry

by Janae Smith

The West Elmore Christian Outreach Ministry Extension (WELCOME) is a non-profit corporation organized to aid the needy in West Elmore County, Alabama. The ministry provides food and encouragement to qualified persons. We provide a weekly food distribution and counseling to our clients. We also provide a monthly food drop of fresh produce, dairy and other food items. We are an agency of the Montgomery Area Food Bank and have adopted their rules and regulations regarding eligibility for our programs.