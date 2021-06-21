Man Killed in Wreck on I-85 at Court Street in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a weekend wreck that led to a man’s death.

Police say they responded to the area of Interstate 85 at the Court Street exit at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found an SUV had crashed.

Police say the driver wasn’t hurt. But the passenger, 26-year-old Kerry Smith of Montgomery, had died of his injuries. Investigators say the driver had been traveling eastbound on I-85 attempting to change lanes, but had hit a metal guardrail.

This is the 13th traffic fatality of 2021 in Montgomery.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this case to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.