Mayor Steven Reed’s Free Playball Sandlot Event Rescheduled for July 24

by Alabama News Network Staff

A free event scheduled for July 24 aims to expand the games of baseball and softball in Montgomery while strengthening affinity with those already involved in local leagues.

Mayor Steven L. Reed is partnering with the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM), the Montgomery Biscuits, Major League Baseball (MLB) and RBI to host a free Sandlot event for Montgomery youth on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

The event will feature baseball and softball hitting and fielding activities, expert instruction and games for children ages 5-12 years old. Registration is required and can be completed at www.milb.com/montgomery/community/playball.

The Mayor’s Sandlot Event is part of the National PLAY BALL initiative, which was launched in cities across the country in 2015 by MLB and the US Conference of Mayors. Saturday’s event at Riverwalk will mark Montgomery’s first time to participate in the program.

“Montgomery’s Sandlot event is an opportunity to directly engage a new generation in America’s pastime by inviting them to discover a game that promotes fitness, fun and teamwork,” Mayor Reed said. “We hope this weekend sparks a new passion and drives them to thrive both on and off the diamond.”

Reaching young people who do not normally play baseball or softball is an important aspect of the national PLAY BALL initiative. However, the programs also hope to strengthen baseball’s connection with those who are currently involved in the game. Each mayoral event not only creates a renewed sense of enthusiasm for the game, but it also serves as an opportunity for physical fitness and strengthening family and community bonds.

To register or find more information on the free PLAY BALL Mayor’s Sandlot Event in Montgomery, please visit www.milb.com/montgomery/community/playball.