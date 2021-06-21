Millbrook Police: Speeding Driver Hits Car, Killing Prattville Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say a driver who was trying to elude officers by speeding ended up hitting a car, killing the driver inside.

Millbrook police say at around 11:58 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw the driver of a Dodge Challenger speed through a red light at the intersection of Highway 14 and Old Prattville Road.

Police say the officer tried to stop the driver, who continued toward Prattville.

Police say the driver ran another red light at the intersection of Highway 14 and Interstate 65, hitting a car. The driver of that car, 48-year-old James E. Taylor of Prattville, was killed.

Police say the two people in the Dodge Challenger were taken to the Baptist Medical Center South emergency room with serious injuries. The case has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division for investigation.

“Our agency will pursue charges against the driver of the suspect vehicle for attempting to elude law enforcement, which is a felony due to the victim’s death. Other charges may be forthcoming, as we continue our investigation. We will be cooperating and working closely with ALEA on this case,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said.