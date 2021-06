Montgomery County Woman Killed in Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery County woman has been killed in a two-car crash.

Investigators say 65-year-old Maggie Lee Wallenmaier of Grady was killed in the crash, which happened on U.S. Highway 331 about three miles south of Montgomery at around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

State troopers say an SUV hit the car she was driving. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released as the investigation continues.