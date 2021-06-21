Montgomery Law Firm Awards Over $52,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors Across Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

A law firm based in Montgomery is doing their part in helping mold the youth. The Serious Injury Law Firm has awarded over $52,000 in scholarships to high school students across the state of Alabama. Twenty-one students received scholarships.

High school seniors with at least a 3.0 GPA and demonstrating civic and academic were eligible for the scholarship. Students needed to submit an application, along with transcripts, essays, and college acceptance letters for consideration for the scholarship. A committee selected by the board reviewed all submissions.

“We were intentional about this initiative especially during this pandemic. Our goal was to encourage youth to stay focused on their education and reward those that would continue their post secondary educational career. ” says Gerald Brooks, Managing Partner of the Serious Injury Law Group.

The (21) winners of the scholarships are as follows: