Montgomery Law Firm Awards Over $52,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors Across Alabama
A law firm based in Montgomery is doing their part in helping mold the youth. The Serious Injury Law Firm has awarded over $52,000 in scholarships to high school students across the state of Alabama. Twenty-one students received scholarships.
High school seniors with at least a 3.0 GPA and demonstrating civic and academic were eligible for the scholarship. Students needed to submit an application, along with transcripts, essays, and college acceptance letters for consideration for the scholarship. A committee selected by the board reviewed all submissions.
“We were intentional about this initiative especially during this pandemic. Our goal was to encourage youth to stay focused on their education and reward those that would continue their post secondary educational career. ” says Gerald Brooks, Managing Partner of the Serious Injury Law Group.
The (21) winners of the scholarships are as follows:
- Morgan Cunningham of Hoover High School
- Nicholas Paradise of Hoover High School
- Cameron Miles of Ramsay High School
- Chailyn Robinson of Ramsay High School
- Jared Pugh of Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School
- Justin Porter of Hueytown High School
- Jalice Westery of Jackson Olin High School
- Laila Sears of Woodlawn High School
- Carmell J Sanders – Manor Hall International School in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi
- Lorenzo Marvin Alexander, II of G.W. Carver High School
- Jake Bailey of Alabama Christian Academy
- Yohan Foo of Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) High School
- Destyne Evans of Baker High School
- Alexcia Gibbs of Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Tianna Jade Horton of Williamson High School
- Haleigh Trainer of Mattie T. Blount High School
- A’shanti Green of Sumter Central High School
- Andre Pontoo of Bullock County High School
- Chandler Ross of Stanhope Elmore High School
- Jamarcus Rowden of Thomasville High School
- Coley Wade Taylor of Francis Marion High School