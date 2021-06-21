More Rain & Storms This Week

by Shane Butler



Tropical moisture continues to linger over us and that will lead to periods of rain and storms this week. A frontal boundary will push into this tropical air mass and help kick off more rain and storms Tuesday. There will be times of heavy downpours along with frequent lighting and gusty winds. Some storms could be strong and possibly severe Tuesday afternoon. Temps may be held down a bit because of clouds and rain activity Tuesday. We expect a decent chance for showers and storms throughout the rest of the work week. It won’t rain all the time but you can expect scattered showers and storms just about each afternoon. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs while overnight temps hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It’s going to be one of those weeks to keep the umbrella and rain gear handy.