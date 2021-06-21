Pike County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike County Sheriff’s deputies need your help as they search for a missing man.

They say last Thursday, June 17, Christopher Martin Duran left his home off of County Road 3350 in Troy around 6:00 a.m. to head to work at the Wiley Sanders Truck dock. He hasn’t been seen since.

Duran is 43 years old, 5’9″ and 197 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and red pants and driving a silver 2006 GMC Yukon XL, with a pink cow sticker on the tailgate door. It has Alabama license plate number 55BW186.

If you have any information regarding Duran, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.