Prattville Hospital Opens New $6.5 Million Geriatric Behavioral Health Wing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville Baptist Hospital held their Grand Opening ribbon cutting event for their new Geriatric Behavioral Health Wing.

The $6.5 million investment features a brand new 22-bed wing inpatient psychological and behavioral care for older patients. This addition will provide a secure environment with optimal treatment and management of complex mental health conditions for older adults.

Bringing these needed services to the community not only changes the landscape of the hospital campus but also the city of Prattville as well.