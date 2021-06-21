Tallapoosa Co. Girls Ranch Grieving Losses From I-65 Pileup Crash

by Mattie Davis

Eight children from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch died in a pileup crash on I-65 Saturday, and now the ranch has to move forward with its mission as it grieves the loss of some of its own.

The ranch cares for young girls who were abused, neglected, homeless and dependent. Last week, they went on a trip to Gulf Shores. On their way back, the unimaginable accident took the lives of eight girls. It left one survivor, a staff member who is now at the hospital in stable condition.

Michael Smith, Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches CEO, said the last few days have been the hardest of the his life. Not only is the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch hurting, but the entire state sheriffs youth ranch community is.

Smith said the only way they are getting through this is by prayer and faith.

“Inside we’re dying,” Smith said. “But we know that we still have something we need to do here. We’re on a mission to take care men and young women in this state that are in a time of crisis that need a home.”

Smith said Senator Tommy Tuberville called him to say that the United States Senate was taking a moment for the ranch during their session on Monday.

The privately funded ranch is accepting any and all donations to pay for funerals, hospital expenses, counseling, and a new vehicle. You can use this link to donate to their Go Fund Me page: https://gofund.me/qdbf23eb .