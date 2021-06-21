Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 14 Results in Death of Prattville Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two vehicle crash. The crash occurred around midnight on Monday, June 21 in Elmore County. The crash resulted in one fatality.

James Everett Taylor, 48, of Prattville died from his injuries suffered in the crash.

After investigating, investigators determined that Taylor attempted to turn onto Interstate 65 from Highway 14 a 2012 Dodge Challenger struck the car 2011 Hyundai Sonata he drove.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.