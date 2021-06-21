USDA Hosts Rural Development Rural Development Lender of the Year Ceremony in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The USDA held its Rural Development Lender of the Year ceremony Monday in Montgomery. They celebrated the top three lenders that participated in the single-family housing guaranteed home loan program in 2020.

The program is to get people who are low to moderate income into safe and healthy housing in rural areas across the country.

This year’s top lender in Alabama, as well as the nation, is Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is based out of Madison, Wis., but has a local office in Montgomery.

The other two finalists are First Federal Bank of Tuscaloosa and Renasant Bank.