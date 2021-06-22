2 Men Wounded after Motel Shooting in Tuscaloosa

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Police in Tuscaloosa say they’re investigating an early-morning shooting at a motel.

Two people were wounded around dawn Tuesday at a Motel 6 on McFarland Boulevard East. Tuscaloosa police say two men were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. Few other details were immediately available.

