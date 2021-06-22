AMC Offering “All You Can Eat” Popcorn Starting June 22

by Alabama News Network Staff

AMC Theatres on Tuesday announced that in celebration of the upcoming Cinema Week, AMC is offering moviegoers All You Can Eat Popcorn, at all AMC locations nationwide, beginning June 22.

AMC moviegoers who purchase any size popcorn from June 22 through June 30 can enjoy All You Can Eat Popcorn throughout the duration of their stay. This promotion is available to all guests at all AMC locations nationwide and is one of several promotions AMC is running during the first-ever Cinema Week, and industry celebration of movies on the big screen.

“Millions of moviegoers have already returned to AMC to enjoy exciting new blockbusters in the best way possible: on the big screen, with big sound and AMC’s big, comfortable seats,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, AMC. “And one of the things that we all missed the most about being at the movies was that irresistible movie theatre popcorn. What better way to celebrate AMC moviegoers and movies on the big screen than by our guests enjoying as much as they want of our AMC Perfectly Popcorn.”

Other Cinema Week promotions that moviegoers can enjoy at AMC include:

• AMC Better Than Ever Sweepstakes June 18-24 (prizes include daily free tickets and AMC Stubs Premiere memberships, grand prize two (2) AMC Stubs A-List memberships)

• $10 AMC Stubs Premiere memberships (a $5 savings for annual membership)

• Double feature of A QUIET PLACE and A QUIET PLACE PART II

Guests can enjoy All You Can Eat Popcorn at AMC during the opening weekend of one of the year’s biggest blockbusters F9: THE FAST SAGA, which opens the evening of June 24 at AMC locations nationwide. Opening weekend and week tickets are available for F9: THE FAST SAGA here: https://www.amctheatres.com/movies/ninth-chapter-in-fast-furious-saga-50281