Get an Inside Look at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and Its History

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network and Bahakel Sports are bringing you live streaming coverage of the 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday.

Here’s an inside look at what makes this race in Colorado Springs, Colorado, so unique.

It goes up the side of a mountain for 12 and-a-half miles, with 156 turns. Drivers experience all kinds of weather — even the possibility of wild animals crossing the road.

Some turns have no guard rails. One hugs a spot on the course called the bottomless pit.

“It literally looks bottomless. It’s hundreds and hundreds of feet drop off, straight down,” Pikes Peak historian Lisa Haight told Morgan Fogarty of Bahakel station WCCB.

The annual race draws competitors from all backgrounds — from X Games athletes to stunt car drivers, from major motor manufacturers to grassroots teams.

Haight says it all started back in 1916, when local businessman and philanthropist Spencer Penrose created the race to advertise the newly established roadway.

The race is now well known across the globe, but still gaining traction in the states, even in its home state.

“It’s funny because when you travel, people say ‘Oh, you work for Pikes Peak Hill Climb,’ if they’re from another country. If they’re from Colorado Springs, they’re like ‘What?'” Haight said.

Drivers don’t get to see the whole course until race day. There are no rain delays. No pit stops. No warm up laps.

And an altitude change that’s tough on drivers.

“The mountain decides who’s going to win,” Haight said.

