Hassell Defeats Williams in House District 78 Democratic Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

The results are in, and according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, Kenyatte Hassell won the Democratic Runoff for House District 78 Tuesday.

Hassell received 64.82% of the votes. Challenger Donald “Don” Williams received 35.18% of the vote.

The district covers most of the Montgomery.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office 1,046 votes were cast and voter turnout was 3.91%.

Hassell will now face Republican Loretta Grant in September 7 General Election.