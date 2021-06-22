Montgomery Police Searching for Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they need your help in finding a robbery suspect.

They say the suspect in the photo is wanted for a robbery that happened on Tuesday, June 1, in the 2200 block of East South Boulevard.

The pictured suspect is 5’8” to 6’0” in height, weighing between 165 and 185 pounds. The Montgomery Police Department needs help with identifying and locating the pictured suspect.

If you have any information regarding the pictured suspect’s identity or location, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.