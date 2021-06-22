Opelika Police Searching for Hotel Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Opelika Hotel Robbery – June 20, 2021 – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/3 Opelika Hotel Robbery – June 20, 2021 – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/3 Opelika Hotel Robbery – June 20, 2021 – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers





Opelika police need help capturing the suspect in a hotel robbery.

Police say the robbery happened at Best Western, located at 205 North 21st Street, on Sunday.

Investigators say the suspect can be seen on camera wearing all white clothing, white shoes and a face mask. The victim stated that the suspect was armed with an unknown type of gun and stole money from the front desk cash drawer.

If you can help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.