The Wellness Coalition Holds a Free Drive-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic with Adams Drugs – June 28

by Janae Smith

Montgomery, Ala. – The Wellness Coalition is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Resurrection Catholic Missions (RCM) health fair on Monday, June 28 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. As part of a partnership with The Wellness Coalition, the Moderna vaccine will be provided free of charge by Adams Drugs to anyone who is 18 years and older. Reservations for a vaccine should be made by Monday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

In addition to being able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, RCM will provide the community with other free health and wellness resources at the event.

● WHAT: Resurrection Catholic Church Health Fair and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

● WHEN: Monday, June 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

● WHERE: Resurrection Catholic Church, 2815 Forbes Dr, Montgomery, AL 36110

● VACCINE RESERVATIONS: https://bit.ly/3ixN0kZ

“Resurrection Catholic Missions is committed to helping make COVID-19 vaccines available to as many people as possible, especially as we learn about new strains of the virus,” said Michelle Coe, chief executive assistant for RCM.

“COVID-19 vaccines are one of the most effective ways to protect people from contracting the virus and will help us all return to what life was like before the pandemic,” said Na’Sha DeRamus, COVID/Flu program coordinator for The Wellness Coalition. “To help increase the number of people getting vaccinated, we are educating the community about the safety of the vaccines while making it convenient to get vaccinated whenever possible.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

● COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

● Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most

intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.

● CDC recommends you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

● If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did before the pandemic.

“Adams Drugs is proud to work alongside The Wellness Coalition, local churches, and

community organizations to further vaccinate the River Region,” said Lauren Hanbury, CPhT, compliance officer at Adams Drugs. “Our vaccinators will be happy to answer any questions people may have about the Moderna vaccine and COVID-19. Adams Drugs looks forward to continuing this important work of stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama.”

Regarding the Moderna vaccine, studies show:

● The Moderna vaccine is up to 94.1% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.

● Two vaccinations are required to be fully vaccinated and those doses should be given at

least 28 days apart.

● The vaccine has proven to be effective against the current variants that are spreading

across the United States and worldwide.

