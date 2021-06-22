Trenholm State Pays Tuition Balance for Students Hit by Pandemic-Related Financial Problems

by Alabama News Network Staff

Trenholm State Community College has announced that it has paid the outstanding tuition balance of 259 students who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These students were enrolled during Summer 2020 through Summer 2021 semesters. The money to pay their tuition came from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).

Trenholm State paid off more than $194,000, bringing students’ balances to $0. In a statement, the college says providing the emergency relief grant to eliminate this debt will allow students to continue working toward their educational and career goals.

Trenholm State says students have been notified by email and postal service of the updated status of their student accounts.