Typical Summertime Conditions

by Shane Butler

Typical summertime weather around here until further notice. Mornings start out quiet but afternoons will reveal pop up showers or storms. It’s a daily routine that seems to be taking hold of our area. Temps start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s but manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs.

High pressure will be the main feature overhead through the latter half of the work week. Over the weekend, the high moves eastward and sets up a southerly wind flow over us. This should tap into more gulf moisture and eventually lead to more afternoon showers and storms Sunday and Monday. The nice thing about those afternoon showers and storms is the break in the heat they often provide us. You can expect that to be the case throughout the next several days.