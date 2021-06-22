Wet Tuesday For Many Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front is dropping south through Alabama, and is bringing the widespread and numerous showers and thunderstorms to Alabama today. Some of these storms could be strong and locally severe and the SPC has defined a “marginal risk” for severe thunderstorms across the Wiregrass section of the state.

Stronger storms will be capable of producing small hail and strong, gusty winds. Always, just keep in mind, with the recent rains from Claudette, the ground is saturated and we could see some isolated areas of flash flooding due to tropical downpours.

REST OF THIS WEEK The front will push down into South Alabama tonight, and drier air moves into the northern half of the state by tomorrow. Rain and storms will continue across the southern portions of the state the rest of the week as the frontal boundary stalls out. The activity will be more scattered in nature and when it is not raining, expect partly sunny and very muggy conditions with highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Moisture returns northward, and routine summer weather is expected these three days with “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. Partly sunny days, mostly fair nights otherwise. Much of Alabama will stay below 90 degrees into early July as temperatures remain below average for this time of the year.

IN THE TROPICS: Claudette regained tropical storm strength over eastern North Carolina yesterday, but has since dissolved into an open trough.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a tropical wave located about 650 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and a few

thunderstorms. Some additional development of this disturbance will be possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive for further organization by Thursday. The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have an outstanding day!!!

Ryan